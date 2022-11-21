Peter Gabriel - Taking the Pulse

Not Available

LIVE IN VERONA AXS CONCERTS ON AXS TV HD 26-Sep-2010 Verona Amphitheatre, Verona Italy Just to clear up the difference from the other Verona broadcast, here's the TAKING THE PULSE track list: 2.01 The Rhythm of the Heat 2.02 San Jacinto 2.03 Digging In The Dirt 2.04 The Drop 2.05 Signal To Noise 2.06 Downside up 2.07 Darkness 2.08 Mercy Street 2.09 Blood of Eden 2.10 Washing of the Water 2.11 Intruder 2.12 Red Rain 2.13 Solsbury Hill 2.14 orchestra intros 2.15 In Your Eyes 2.16 Don't Give Up 2.17 The Nest That Sailed The Sky A FILM BY ANNA GABRIEL