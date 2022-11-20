Peter Hurley: The Art Behind The Headshot

Not Available

Peter Hurley, one of the most successful and well known headshot photographers of all time has teamed up with Fstoppers to produce a 4 hour tutorial exposing all of his tips and tricks that he has learned over the past 8 years as a professional photographer. This video touches on all aspects of running a successful photography business but Peter’s main goal is to teach the average person about the subtleties of the human face so that you can make any human in front of your camera look interesting.