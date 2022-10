Not Available

He’s back! After the biggest-selling stand-up DVD of 2011, Peter Kay is back with even more brand-new live comedy taken from his Guinness world record breaking eighteen-month tour across the UK. We also take a unique and often hilarious look behind the scenes at life on the road as Peter reveals how he created his mammoth tour, playing 140 shows to 1.2 million people, officially making it one of the most successful stand-up comedy tours of all time.