Peter MacLeod: Sagesse Reportée

In his show Sagesse reportée, Quebec comic Peter MacLeod explores the implications of turning forty. He knows he should be setting an example by becoming socially more mature. He should have a wife, not a girlfriend, a joint account, a minivan, a Costco membership, a season golf pass and a seat on Josélito Michaud’s Orford Express. In other words, he should be spending his weekends picking up reno supplies at Home Hardware, going to his son’s soccer tournaments and trying out the latest Ricardo recipes. But in his quest for forty-something freedom he opts out of the exemplary suburban-dad lifestyle to show us that older doesn’t necessarily mean wiser.