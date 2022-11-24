Peter O\'Brien\'s Misery Loves Company

Not Available

MISERY LOVES COMPANY is a film about personal growth and emotional understanding in the guise of a dark romantic comedy. Brian Norton (Peter O'Brien) is a broken-hearted projectionist with a chip on his shoulder. After getting dumped by his current love interest, Alison (Priscilla Wilson), he inverts to a retrospective state in search of the source of his dilemma, but when your reality is primarily fantasy, it's easy to lose sight of things. Brian struggles for understanding as his best friend, Cliff (Steven Bendler), encourages him to put his emotions aside and focus on friendships instead of relationships. It is through Cliff that Brian meets Veronica (Carly Ballister) and his inner conflict begins. His problems are exacerbated by the adolescent advice of his friends, Les (Shawn Stephens) and Wayne (Konrad Mann). What follows is an exploration of options, expectations and experiences that serve to remind Brian of one thing... You're never as alone as you feel.