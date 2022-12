Not Available

Based on J.M. Barrie’s beloved tale about the boy who wouldn’t grow up, this heartwarming musical dazzles with a score written by George Stiles and lyrics by Anthony Drewe—the award-winning songwriting duo behind Broadway’s smash hit Mary Poppins. Sail away on a high-flying journey with Peter, Wendy, John, and Michael to the enchanted world of Neverland—but beware of Captain Hook and the ticking crocodile.