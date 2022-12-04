Peter, Paul and Mary at Newport 1963-65

Not Available

These historical recordings epitomize Peter, Paul and Mary’s music in the era of optimism, turmoil and vast change in America. Remarkable archival footage of Peter, Paul and Mary filmed at the iconic folk festival at Newport, RI, 1963 to 1965, reveals the electrifying and optimistic spirit of an era, at the peak of America’s Folk Revival. There are 18 live performances of songs, some that have never before been seen on television, and some, like "Blowin' In The Wind, ", "If I Had A Hammer", and "The Times They Are A-Changin’", that became part of the "soundtrack", of an era of extraordinary social and political transformation.