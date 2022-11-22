Peter Rabbit Christmas Tale

Not Available

Christmas special from Nickelodeon, Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny take over for Mr. Bouncer when he gets sick and can't make the important holiday supply delivery. Peter's mother tells him to go straight to the store, make the deliveries and come straight back home, but you know Peter. He can't resist getting into just a little mischief. Thankfully, Peter and Benjamin come across a new friend, Lily Bobtail, who helps them out of a scrape. Together, Lily, Peter and Benjamin stand up to the sneaky fox Mr. Tod as they work to get the supplies for their animal friends and deliver them before the blizzard gets too bad. Peter Rabbit and his friends model problem solving, resilience, and positive framing as they make their journey and overcome obstacles along the way