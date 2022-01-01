1992

Peter's Friends

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 17th, 1992

Studio

BBC

It is New Year's weekend and the friends of Peter (Fry) gather at his newly inherited country house. Ten years ago, they all acted together in a Cambridge University student comedy troupe, but it's less clear how much they have in common now.Peter's friends are Andrew (Branagh), now a writer in Hollywood; married jingle writers Roger (Laurie) and Mary (Staunton); glamorous costume designer Sarah (Emmanuel); and eccentric Maggie (Thompson), who works in publishing. Cast in sharp relief to the university chums are Carol (Rudner), the American TV star wife of Andrew; and loutish Brian (Slattery), Sarah's very recently acquired lover. Law plays Peter's disapproving housekeeper, Vera; and Lowe, her son Paul. Briers appears in a cameo role as Peter's father.

Cast

Emma ThompsonMaggie Chester
Stephen FryPeter Morton
Hugh LaurieRoger Charleston
Imelda StauntonMary Charleston
Phyllida LawVera
Tony SlatteryBrian

