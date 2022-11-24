Peterchen auf Rügen: Die Abenteuer eines außergewöhnlichen Jungen

Not Available

Little Peter visits his cousin Paul on Rügen, there they go with Paul's best friend Robert to a nudist beach. At first, it looks like a great day out ... but then Little Peter wakes on the beach and is all alone and naked! What should he do now? On the horizon already draws some dark clouds ... so he goes to a bus stop and want to take the bus home ... But Little Peter made his statement without the many adults who confront him with allegations, why he is naked and sitting at the bus stop waiting for the bus ... A terrible hullabaloo takes its course, which Little Peter doesn't understand. Because just 10 minutes before, it was perfectly fine to lie naked on a beach ... First Adults take sides for the boy and the story takes a strange course ... until it dissolves magically in pleasure ...