Peterka: Year of Decision

This documentary film about Primož Peterka is a living film monument to the young champion and his decision to film his way back to the top; however, it is also a film about a young man and his maturing. The film shows a year in the life of Primož Peterka, one of the greatest Slovenian champions and idols, twice the winner of the Ski Jumping World Championship. In the year that presented the young sportsman with so many decisive moments – the attempt to establish himself again in the sport, the birth of the child, creating a new home…The film follows his activities, his thoughts, and emotions about both, his professional and private life, as well as the thoughts and emotions of people closest to him.