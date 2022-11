Not Available

Experiences during a voyage with a KDF-steamer (Kraft Durch Freude = Power Through Joy, a nazi campaign that allowed working class people to make affordable holidays often on steamers).Grumpy old Petermann is a moaner, but during a KDF-tour on the "Der Deutsche" there's so much Freude that he is transformed into a playful nice old chap. It has some beautiful moments despite the obvious promotion of the KDFconcept.