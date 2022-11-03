Not Available

A poetic essay on the city of St. Petersburg in the 18th century, based on poems by Alexander Pushkin and Alexander Blok and a novel by Andrey Belyi. The film contains reworked footage from Aleksey Batalov's "Overcoat", Eisenstein´s "Strike", Petrov's "Peter The First", Tikhomirov's "The Queen Of Spades" and others. Petersburg is an unbounded visual fantasy where reality and imagination merge into one. The history of the city represented in a digital form may live its independent life. Yevteyeva presents sights of St.Petersburg that have become the genetic code of the Russian culture in a particular manner in her film. Each shot of the film was hand-painted with special strokes.