Not Available

Climb into the driver's seat and enjoy some dynamic action with this spectacular four-wheeling adventure. Traveling more than1,200 miles through the United States' South, the drivers visit some of the best off-road areas around. Sponsored by 4Wheel & Off-Road magazine, the journey includes five awesome trails and stops in Tellico, N.C.; Monteagle, Tenn.; Birmingham, Ala.; Starkville, Miss.; and Hot Springs, Ark.