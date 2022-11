Not Available

Damien Samedi is 43 years old. When he was a child in his belgian village on the banks of the river Meuse, they called him the “Petit Samedi”. To his mother, Ysma, Damien is still her child, the one she never abandoned when he got caught up in drugs. A son who sought to protect his mother despite it all, a man attempting to liberate himself from his addictions and faces his past to get through.