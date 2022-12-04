Not Available

Tom is 6 years old. With his camera, he films his mother, the dog, and the alley. Tom has difficulties with studying; he is hyperactive; he has anger issues at school; moreover, he eats crisps for supper. Tom is the son of Nathalie, a loving drug-addicted bipolar mother; the brother of Caroline, an escort who would like to go back to school; and the grandson of Madeleine, the grandmother tired of taking care of everyone. Petit Tom is a film about life and childhood in the setting of chaos, flowing time, family heritage, and motherly love.