Petra: Captured in Time and Space

Captured in Time and Space is the first live album of Christian rock band, Petra, and their first live album. The concert was re-released on DVD in 2006. The album was recorded during three separate performances of the "Beat the System Tour": Civic Auditorium, Knoxville, Tennessee - November 21, 1985 Memorial Auditorium, Greenville, South Carolina - November 22, 1985 Township Auditorium, Columbia, South Carolina - November 23, 1985 This was the last Petra album to feature Greg X. Volz as lead vocalist.