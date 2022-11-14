Petra: On Fire Video Event

Not Available

Now, the complete contemporary music ministry package. From the band that for over a decade has combined the clear message of the gospel with music that meet students where they are, the ON FIRE VIDEO EVENT brings PETRA into your youth meeting or retreat. For the first time, music videos have been created especially as part of a confrontive event to challenge students attitudes and actions in the area of spiritual commitment. The videos in the ON FIRE VIDEO EVENT use Petra's songs "All Fired Up", "Counsel Of The Holy", "Minefield", "Defector" and "First Love" to illustrate how to live a life that's ON FIRE for God.