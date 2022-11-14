Petra: Wake-Up Call

Not Available

Petra is Christian music's top-selling band, yet you won't find this group resting on their laurels. Their latest release WAKE-UP CALL is an eye-opener that delivers a strong, lyrical message of conviction - it rocks, but with a no-holds-barred approach designed to shake the listener from spiritual slumber. Petra's many fans have come to expect as much and this hit video compilation gives you a taste of what they are still rockin' about. Kick off with two new hit music videos from Wake-Up Call, "Just Reach Out" and "Midnight Oil". Then take a rock-n-roll journey and enjoy selected video hits from BEYOND BELIEF and UNSEEN POWER. Ten great music videos from the #1 name in Christian rock.