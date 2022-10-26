Petty Romance

Not Available

A comic artist and an unemployed sex columnist are trying to work together in order to win a lucrative comic-book competition. An adult cartoon contest is announced offering a W130 million prize. Da-Rim (Choi Gang-Hee) does translation work for an adult magazine. Da-Rim wants to become a writer. Due to her creativity, Da-Rim is always making mistakes and gets fired by company. Talented cartoonist Jung-Bae (Lee Sun-Kyun) is constantly turned down by publishing companies because of his poor story lines. The two, who seemed perfectly matched, team up for the adult cartoon contest. Trouble is set to brew ...