PEZheads - The Movie is a documentary about PEZ® and PEZ® Collectors. It explores the phenomenon of PEZ® collecting through interviews with a variety of collectors and vendors, as well as visits to conventions, the PEZ factory, flea markets, and anywhere else we can find PEZ®. This documentary highlights the fun and quirky aspects of the hobby, as well as the community and the friendships that develop around it. It explores the PEZ phenomonon from the viewpoint of non-collectors and collectors alike, as well as collectors' families and friends.