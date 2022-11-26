Not Available

Pferdebusen (Horse Boobs) is the fifth part of a series based on Arthur Schnitzler’s Dream Story. In the text, Katrina Daschner is interested in the ambiguity of fiction and reality, and the tension of unrealized sexual desires. She deconstructs this framework in her development of queer relationship scenarios. In Pferdebusen the filmmaker masterfully succeeds in staging the ruptures and irritations that are so essential for showing and wanting, with subtle humour and grandiose human and non-human actors.