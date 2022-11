Not Available

Sunday, 08/03/2014 Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park, Alpharetta, GA Set 1: My Soul > Bathtub Gin, 555, Pebbles and Marbles, The Line, Vultures, Fast Enough for You, Back on the Train, Taste, Gumbo, Halfway to the Moon, Stealing Time From the Faulty Plan > Suzy Greenberg Set 2: Chalk Dust Torture[1] -> Scents and Subtle Sounds > Twist > Fuego, The Wedge, Light > Harry Hood > First Tube Encore: Fluffhead