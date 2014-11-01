ph2014-11-01.Webcast.Untouched.720p

Not Available

Saturday, 11/01/2014 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV Set 1: Fuego, My Soul, Back on the Train, 555, Dog Faced Boy, Fuck Your Face, Horn, Frankie Says > My Friend, My Friend, Roses Are Free, Roggae, Birds of a Feather, Wingsuit Set 2: Possum, Crosseyed and Painless > Light -> The Dogs -> Lengthwise > Twist > Wading in the Velvet Sea > Harry Hood > Golgi Apparatus > Backwards Down the Number Line Encore: Waiting All Night, Sing Monica, The Star Spangled Banner Teases: · The Birds tease & quote in Birds of a Feather · Your Pet Cat, Lengthwise, Manteca, and Smoke on the Water teases in Twist Noteworthy Jams: Crosseyed and Painless, Twist