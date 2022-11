Not Available

Sunday, 11/02/2014 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV Set 1: Runaway Jim, Foam, Mexican Cousin, Ocelot, Sugar Shack, A Song I Heard the Ocean Sing, Halfway to the Moon, Bathtub Gin > Free, Walls of the Cave Set 2: Chalk Dust Torture[1] > Piper > Theme From the Bottom > Wombat, David Bowie, The Line, You Enjoy Myself[2] Encore: The Moma Dance > Slave to the Traffic Light [1] Unfinished. [2] Trey used his megaphone siren; all four band members were on percussion.