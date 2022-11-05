Not Available

The new owners of Deepak Mahal meet with its caretaker, Mattu, who narrates the story of its' former owners: Bijondra - the only child of a wealthy Hindu Brahmin Zamindar; and Banani - the only child of a single father, Banjara Sardar Tinkari. Starting with the move to evict the Banjaras from his father's property, flute-playing Bijondra meets with and falls in love with pretty dancer, Banani - leading to being asked to leave by his enraged father; while Banani's father plans her marriage to Banjara Madhal.