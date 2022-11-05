Not Available

Phagun

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The new owners of Deepak Mahal meet with its caretaker, Mattu, who narrates the story of its' former owners: Bijondra - the only child of a wealthy Hindu Brahmin Zamindar; and Banani - the only child of a single father, Banjara Sardar Tinkari. Starting with the move to evict the Banjaras from his father's property, flute-playing Bijondra meets with and falls in love with pretty dancer, Banani - leading to being asked to leave by his enraged father; while Banani's father plans her marriage to Banjara Madhal.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images