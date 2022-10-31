Phande Poriya Boga Kande Re

Not Available

The film is filled with hilarious moments and sequences that will entertain the mass audience greatly. The credit for this goes squarely to Soham who puts in a sparklingly fresh and funny performance and dances well too in his image of a very ordinary and simple boy who is scared out of his wits with the threat of death hanging over him like Damocles’ sword. It feels good to finally meet a hero who is timid of his opponents, does not sport a six-abs body and is like most young men of his age.