Phantasy Star Online Series 15th Anniversary Concert: Sympathy 2015 Live Memorial is a three-part concert celebrating fifteen years of the Phantasy Star Online sub-series. Performed by the Sympathy Special Orchestra and featuring Annette Marie Cotrill, Takenobu Mitsuyoshi, Satomi Sato, Halko Momoi, Atsuko Enomoto, Ichitaro Ai, DF GIRLS, Marika Kouno, Riko Kohara and Yurika Takagi.