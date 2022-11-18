Not Available

A filmmaker continues shooting his film after his funding is pulled - a grim reality he has kept secret from his cast. His mind awash in the noise of memory and morphine, he reflects on his own life through the characters in his script. The story is told with highly stylistic vignettes projected in the black void of his mind, bringing to life each of the characters he has created on paper. "Phantom Images" explores the new challenges confronting gay men - and the cultural changes that have made communication between generations more difficult.