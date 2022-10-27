1974

Phantom of the Paradise

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 30th, 1974

Studio

Harbor Productions

Rock Opera version of Phantom Of The Opera with elements of Faust. Record producer Swan steals both the music and the girl (Phoenix) from composer Leach. Disfigured Leach plans revenge on Swan and his rock palace, The Paradise, and becomes The Phantom. Leach signs contract with Swan to complete rock opera based on the life of Faust for Phoenix. Double crossed by Swan who hires heavy metal singer Beef, Leach exacts his vengeance.

Cast

Paul WilliamsSwan
Jessica HarperPhoenix
Gerrit GrahamBeef
George MemmoliPhilbin
Archie HahnThe Juicy Fruits / The Beach Bums / The Undeads
Jeffrey ComanorThe Juicy Fruits / The Beach Bums / The Undeads

View Full Cast >

Images