Phantom - The Ultimate Profile is a superb film history of this sensational fighter aircraft, from archive footage of earliest test flights to new film of Phantoms still in operational service with the world's air forces today. It examines the role of the Phantom during the Vietnam War, with startling combat footage and exclusive interviews with three USAF Phantom aces - General Robin Olds, Colonels Jeff Feinstein and Charles De Bellevue. Also included is the world famous Blue Angels display team flying Phantoms and never before seen footage of US Phantoms in their last days.