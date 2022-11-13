Phase IV - Spiel des Todes

Not Available

Journalism student Simon Tate thinks it's strange when four students at the university suddenly die in "unrelated" accidents. When his friend, Dr. Benjamin Roanic, becomes the prime suspect and is suddenly murdered, Simon sets out to prove his innocence. He soon discovers the students were Roanic's test subjects in a secret drug test program, and had been cured of AIDS. He is forced to run for his life, when a pharmaceutical company tries to prevent him from revealing the truth behind "Phase IV".