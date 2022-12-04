Not Available

A study in contrasts, rhythm and fragmentation. Phasing in Drive Time explores the obsessive/compulsive states of mind experienced by a young corporate executive each morning as he makes his daily drive into the city. The closer he gets to the city and his skyscraper/office/prison, the more fragmented and abstract his thoughts become– untill he reaches a point where his thoughts begin to create their own inner rhythms. He loses control of them entirely as he slips slowly over the edge, it is into the liquid blackness where his thoughts begin to float gracefully in peaceful serenity.