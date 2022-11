Not Available

Get Ready To Rock The House! Presenting comedy with a straight tight attitude thats uncensored and out of control. Guy Torrys Phat Comedy Tuesdays is an off the chain night of laughs featuring four of todays hottest young stand up comedians. Shot on location in one of Los Angeles hottest clubs - The Comedy Union. Guy Torry hosts a night of live comedy thats raw and in your face. Featuring the comic stylings of Rodney Perry, Joey J-Dub Wells, Joe Blount and Leslie.