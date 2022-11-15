Phat Moves Street Dance Grooves

Not Available

Use the ultimate urban moves to get the ultimate results. Incorporating all the latest moves seen in clubs and pop videos, Andy Instone (Justin Timberlake, Michael Jackson and Will Smith choreographer) teaches a wide range of urban style dance movements. The Phat Moves Workout is a fun and fresh approach to fitness! Using hot dance moves you will burn some serious calories whilst using a new and funky toning technique. It has been specifically designed to teach you street moves and tone your body at the same time.