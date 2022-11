Not Available

PHEROMONE is a 3d animated short film about a fictive experiment on the behavioral effects of high pheromone dosages with worms.A pheromone (from Ancient Greek Æ­ÁÉ phero "to bear" and hormone, from Ancient Greek AÁ¼® "impetus") is a secreted or excreted chemical factor that triggers a social response in members of the same species. All animations are done with a 3d dynamics engine, in order to achieve the effect of aggregation stimulated by pheromones.