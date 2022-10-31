Not Available

Manchester-based Dr. Kabir Malhotra is late at arriving at a restaurant to meet his wife, Sia. When she is not there he naturally assumes that she is annoyed with him. When he fails to hear from her, he decides to report her missing to the police. While they launch their investigation, he is approached by a woman named Disha who claims that she can assist him in locating his wife. He scoffs at her when he is told that she is a psychic, and thinks she may be looking for publicity and money. But when her prophecies and predictions turn out to be accurate as well as the police themselves claim that she assists them, he decides to enlist her help. The question remains - will her powers provide any clues as to Sia's whereabouts?