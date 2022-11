Not Available

Described as ‘The Mardi Gras from Hell’ and ‘Thai Halloween" PHI TA KHON is a ghost festival that takes place every year in the Isan province of Northern Thailand. Filmed on location by Robert Millis and Richard Bishop in June 2004, Phi Ta Khon: Ghosts of Isan, is shot from the perspective of a participant, ensuring an intense and immersive experience for the viewer