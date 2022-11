Not Available

Phil Collins plays at Perkins Palace on his 1982 "Hello, I Must Be Going" tour, his first solo tour. His backup band features Genesis band mates Daryl Steurmer and Chester Thompson, and the famous Earth, Wind, & Fire horns. Set list: I Don't Care Anymore, I Cannot Belive It's True, Thru These Walls, I Missed Again, Behind The Lines, The Roof Is Leaking, The West Side, In The Air Tonight, You Can't Hurry Love, It Don't Matter To Me, People Get Ready.