Not Available

Phil Coulter, Ireland's ambassador of music, captivates a live crowd at Belfast's Grand Opera House in this heartwarming concert performance, intercut with Coulter's videos. He presents many of his favorites, including "Meeting of the Waters," "The Town I Loved So Well" and "Spinning Wheel." Coulter's moving music is enhanced by gorgeous scenery of the Irish countryside. Special guest performers include Ralph McTell and Maura O'Connell.