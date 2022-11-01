Phil Mickelson Secrets of the Short Game

Not Available

Phil Mickelson, winner of 34 PGA Tour events, teams with Emmy Award-winning producer-director Terry Jastrow for Secrets of the Short Game, a two-disc DVD focusing on all shots played from 50 yards. "The goal here," says Mickelson, "is to help golfers build a foundation so that their practice time directly correlates to improved scoring on the golf course." The DVD set includes sections on putting, chipping, sand shots, and the flop shot Mickelson popularized soon after he joined the PGA Tour in 1992. Two discs focusing on the short game of golf: Features interactive menus and scene selection.