Philippe Garrel à Digne (Premier voyage)

Courant registered Garrel’s dialogues in order to produce his first urgent film, the first of his essays inquiring the state of current cinema. As a synthesis for the 20th century, Garrel invoked his relationship with Freud, Henri Langlois, Orson Welles, Marx, The Rolling Stones, Godard, Warhol, Picasso and Bergman and draw a territory in that different kind of cinema also inhabited by Courant’s art. Four years later –as a sequel, and a first example of Courant’s series– there was another meeting with Garrel, where again the filmmaker adds names related to his sensitivity, such as Murnau, Von Stroheim, the Lumière brothers, Abel Gance, Polanski, Rivette; the writers André Breton and Gabriele d’Annunzio; and the actresses Anna Karina, Nico, Zouzou and Maria Schneider –three stars of his films. (Diego Trerotola)