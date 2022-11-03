Philly Live! Phil Keaggy In Concert - An Evening of Solo Acoustic Guitar

Not Available

Presented for the first time on DVD are the acoustic guitar stylings and songs of the legendary musician, Phil Keaggy, live in concert. Spanning 30+ years of his recording career, Phil performs some of his timeless classic and guitar instrumentals. Recorded in Philadelphia in the fall of 2001, shortly after the tragic events of September 11th, this concert was both an uplifting and moving experience delivered through Phil's unique multi-layered approach to performing on acoustic guitar.