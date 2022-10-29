Philomirrophobia II

Not Available

Last year Chinese painter Yuke Qin showed his experimental short film, Philomirrophobia, at the Montreal World Film Festival. This year he artfully questions his own "coming out". He elaborates: "I'd like to tell you about my love story. But my love story may sound really disappointing to you, because love never happened to me. I have never had any intimate relationship or intimate physical contact with anyone. I grew up determined to love the homosexual, and to accept my own sexual orientaion." -- Yuke Qin