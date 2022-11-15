Philophobia: or the Fear of Falling in Love

Not Available

Mildly successful podcaster, Damien Booster, is digging his bachelor lifestyle until a frequent hookup confesses her love for him while delivering an ultimatum. If he shows up for brunch to meet her mother, she'll know he is serious. If not, things are over between them. Terrified of his true feelings, Damien accepts this breakup but his mind and inner feelings begin to spin out of control with haunting visions of commitment, just in time for his home town best friend to visit him in Los Angeles. Damien attempts to maneuver through his psychological and emotional breakdown to show his friend a good time in Hollywood but his fear of love may get the best of him.