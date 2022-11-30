Not Available

Devising a fantastic universe, in which ancient make-up and costumes share the screen with contemporary elements such as limousines, helicopters and mobile phones, 'Philosophy in the Boudoir' intends to blur the borders of realism and make the spectator get closer to timeless issues. The boudoir inside an industrial plant brings an aggressive aesthetics to the teachings and orgies. The takes are developed in different ways. The franzy of orgies has a fast editing, whilst philosophical moments are long sequence shots. By bringing to the contemporary world a 200-year-old romance, we intend to trigger questions about the real moral changes in Western society. It is also interesting to highlight Sade's feminism. His female heroes are independent women, masters of their own sexual drive. At last, due to the solid theatrical background of the artists, the film was inevitably contaminated by unusual procedures, contributing to new possibilities of exchange between arts.