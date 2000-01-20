Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

2000

Rival news-reporters, Ajay Bakshi (Shahrukh Khan), and Ria Bannerjee (Juhi Chawla) engage in a comic war to be the first to interview notorius M.K. Sharma (Bharat Kapoor), in which Ria succeeds. Then the two are thrust in a battle for their lives as they must decide whether to save an innocent terrorist (Paresh Rawal) from being hanged, or sacrifice their very lives themselves.