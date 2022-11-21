Phir Hogi Pyar Ki Jeet

Not Available

The story is centered in a village where the parents of first cousins Sujatha (Sadha) and Raghu (Gopichand) decide that both will be married when they become adults. As a child, Sujatha's uncle gives her anklets, which she wears as she grows up. As they grow older, Raghu is caught smuggling money from his house. At school, Raghu beats up a kid for talking to Sujatha. They quarrel, and soon Raghu's family leaves for another village. Sujatha grows to be an attractive college girl, while the villain Raghu becomes a good-for-nothing character. On her way to college, Sujatha meets up with Venkat (Nitin), a poor but handsome, charming enthusiastic boy, and soon after their quarrels they fall in love.