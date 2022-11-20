Phir Milenge

Not Available

Tamanna Sahni (Shilpa Shetty) is a dedicated staff member of a top advertising agency, her ideas and designs have mainly contributed to the success of the agency. She leaves for a college reunion and meets her college sweetheart Rohit (Salman Khan). They rekindle their love for each other and share some intimate moments together. Eventually Rohit leaves and Tamanna settles back into her normal daily routine. When her sister, Tanya, has an accident she decides to give her own blood to save her. However her doctor, Dr. Raisingh (Revathi), tells her that she has been tested positive for HIV. Tamanna's world turns upside down and she desperately tries to get into contact with Rohit but in vain. Her situation is soon spread around the office and she loses her job. Angered by her unfair dismissal she searches for a lawyer to fight her case. Eventually Tarun Anand (Abhishek Bachchan) agrees to represent her...