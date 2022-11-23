Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee

Not Available

Alcoholic movie director, Rahul (Rahul Roy) ends up in a Rehabilitation Centre. Once there, he finds out that there is an inmate who is suicidal and has deep ranging mental problems, namely Pooja (Pooja Bhatt). After an initial clash of personalities, the two become fast friends, and find that there are in love with each other. But Pooja's paranoia and instabillity makes any relationship impossible, and as a result she is hospitalized in a mental institution. Shortly thereafter there is a fire at this institution, and Pooja is killed in it. Rahul is devastated by Pooja's death, and is unable to take her off of his mind. One of his movie actresses, Seema (Pooja Bedi), and his brother Rohit, attempt to divert his mind, without much success. Then Rahul starts getting phone calls from a girl whose voice resembles Pooja's.